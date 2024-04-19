Josh Hart's NSFW response to Paul Reed's comment proves Knicks are fully locked in
Josh Hart doesn't care.
Since the buzzer sounded on Sunday, the New York Knicks have been preparing for the first round of the playoffs. The team didn't learn who their first-round opponent would be until Wednesday after the Sixers beat the Heat in the Play-In Tournament. You know Tom Thibodeau was prepared for either opponent.
After Philadelphia's win to secure the No. 7 seed, Nick Nurse and several Sixers players spoke highly of Jalen Brunson. They acknowledged that it's tough to guard the star point guard but that they'd figure out how to do so. Good luck with that!
On Thursday, Paul Reed took a different route. As a guest on FanDuel's 'Run It Back' show, Reed said Philadelphia wanted to play New York because the Knicks "are the easier team."
If the Sixers had lost to the Heat, they'd be competing for the No. 8 seed in the East, meaning Philly would have to play Boston. The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the league all season, so while what Reed said makes sense, his comment could quickly haunt the Sixers.
Knicks' Josh Hart has classic response to Paul Reed's comment
On Thursday, Isaiah Hartenstein was asked about Reed's comments. He brushed the question off and said the Knicks are focused on themselves.
On Friday, Josh Hart said something similar to Hartenstein, but he spiced his response up a bit.
Did you expect anything else from Hart? He doesn't have a filter and he's always honest.
If New York cared what others had to say, the Knicks wouldn't be the No. 2 seed in the East. How many times has Jalen Brunson been overlooked this season? How many times has he proved people wrong? Especially during the postseason, the outside noise doesn't matter. New York has one common goal: to win a championship.
Anyway, the Knicks have bigger things to worry about than Reed.