Josh Hart becomes even more relatable to Knicks fans with viral tweets
Eight days have passed since the 2024 NFL regular season began. Many New York Knicks fans are Giants or Jets fans, but there are plenty whose allegiance lies elsewhere. For the Knicks fans who don't care about football, the start of the NFL season means we're one step closer to the NBA's return.
Several Knicks players are avid NFL fans. Jalen Brunson is an Eagles fan (his only flaw), Mikal Bridges is a Rams fan, and Josh Hart is a Commanders fan. Hart has only known pain for a long time, but he's stayed loyal.
Like many other NFL fans, Hart started the season optimistic, but it didn't last long. Washington lost to Tampa Bay in Week 1, 37-20. The Commanders didn't have an answer for Baker Mayfield, who threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
At least Hart had his parlays. Well, actually, never mind. On Sunday night, he tweeted that "football is back" because luck wasn't on his side.
He really is just like us, minus the fact that he's a professional basketball player. How many fans have created what they thought was a fire parlay (or parlays) only for none of them to hit? It's a Monday night, Thursday night, and Sunday ritual for many Knicks fans. When you're frustrated, know that Hart is in the same boat.
Josh Hart says he's done betting on football for 48 hours
Before Thursday night's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, a tweet about Josh Allen being 6-0 on TNF circulated on X (Twitter). Hart noticed it and added his two cents.
Buffalo waxed Miami, 31-10. Once again, Hart's parlays didn't hit. Shortly before the game ended, he tweeted that he wasn't placing another football bet for 48 hours.
Maybe the two days off will give Hart the clarity he needs to hit his first parlay of the season. He might get bold and bet on the Commanders to beat the Giants. Sorry to the Knicks/Giants fans out there, but it will be a long season (not like you didn't know that already).
Hart signed a four-year, $81 million extension last summer that will kick in this season. He'll make $18.4 million in 2024-25, and there's a good chance most of that money will go to candy and bets. It might be a good idea for Hart to have the gambling hotline on speed dial.
Hopefully, Sunday will go in Hart's favor.