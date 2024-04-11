Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Celtics April 11
The Knicks are in Boston for their final regular season away game.
The New York Knicks are in Boston to play the top team in the East, although the Celtics won't be at full strength. Boston has already locked in the No. 1 seed (subscription required), so key players can rest before the playoffs start in a week and a half.
The rest of the conference is caught in a tight race for playoff seeding, so the Knicks' final three regular-season games are crucial to the team's postseason hopes. Julius Randle is officially done for the season, but Jalen Brunson has elevated his game to another level. He's scored 40+ points in back-to-back games and could up that streak to three on Thursday at TD Garden.
Many believe the Celtics are a lock to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but that isn't certain. Thursday's game won't be a preview of that because of Boston's injury report, but maybe these two teams will meet again in the playoffs.
Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Jayson Tatum (right knee contusion) is listed as questionable.
Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Jaylen Brown (left hand sprain) is listed as questionable.
Kristaps Porzingis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring injury management) is listed as questionable.
Knicks injury report
Julius Randle (shoulder) is out. He underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday.
Celtics injury report
Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (hand), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Jrue Holiday (knee), Al Horford (toe), and Xavier Tillman Sr. (knee) are questionable.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Boston: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Xavier Tillman Sr.
New York's next two opponents
The Knicks will return to MSG for the final two games of the regular season.
April 12 vs. Brooklyn
April 14 vs. Chicago