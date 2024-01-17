Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Rockets Jan. 17
The Knicks will host the Rockets on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks are set to play their second straight game at home, and it could be their third consecutive contest without Jalen Brunson. The point guard's missed the previous two games with a left calf contusion. His absence has been felt.
New York suffered an embarrassing loss on Monday against Orlando, 98-94. The loss came after the Knicks pulled out a win over a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams. Obviously, New York is better with Brunson in the lineup, but the team shouldn't look so disoriented without him on the court.
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported on Tuesday that the Knicks are "actively fielding offers" (subscription required) for Quentin Grimes in the hopes of landing another ballhandler. Brunson isn't a player who misses a lot of time during the season, but with no more Immanuel Quickley, New York is searching the market for another backup point guard.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Rockets
Jalen Brunson (calf contusion) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Rockets
Josh Hart (knee) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Josh Hart is available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Houston: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (calf contusion) and Josh Hart (knee) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are available.
Rockets injury report
Reggie Bullock (back) is questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tari Eason (lower leg) are out.
UPDATE: Reggie Bullock is out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will stay at MSG for two more games before playing in Brooklyn for the second time this season.
Jan. 18 vs. Washington
Jan. 20 vs. Toronto
Jan. 23 at Brooklyn
Jan. 25 vs. Denver
Jan. 27 vs. Miami