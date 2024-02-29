Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Warriors Feb. 29
Jalen Brunson missed Tuesday's game with neck spasms.
The New York Knicks will be back in the nationally televised spotlight on Thursday when they host Steph Curry and the Warriors. New York will already be without three starters and could be without a fourth.
The Knicks haven't been able to catch a break. If it isn't one thing, it's another. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson have been out for an extended period. New York was already at a disadvantage on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back, so when it was announced that Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein were also out, the Knicks' chances of winning went out the window.
After losing to the Pelicans, it would be nice for the Knicks to pick up a win against the Warriors before they travel to Cleveland to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Warriors
Jalen Brunson (neck) is listed as questionable. He woke up on Tuesday with the issue after taking "some hits" in Monday's game against Detroit.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
Isaiah Hartenstein's status for tonight's game vs. Warriors
Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) isn't on the injury report. He missed Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
Andrew Wiggins' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) is out. He was out on Tuesday for the Warriors' game in Washington, D.C.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (neck) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
Warriors injury report
Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Golden State: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will go on a short one-game road trip before returning to MSG for a four-game homestand.
March 3 at Cleveland
March 5 vs. Atlanta
March 8 vs. Orlando
March 10 vs. Philadelphia
March 12 vs. Philadelphia