Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Mavericks Feb. 8
Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle on Tuesday.
The New York Knicks need the All-Star break, and they need it now. Four more games stand between the team and a week off, starting with Thursday's contest against Dallas.
New York will certainly be without three starters in Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, but could also be down a couple more key players.
Anunoby last played on Jan. 27, and Quentin Grimes has missed the past three games with a knee sprain. Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle in Tuesday's win over Memphis, but he was seen leaving MSG without crutches. After the game, Josh Hart, who has been starting, was evaluated for a right knee injury.
As you can see, the Knicks can't catch a break. The trade deadline is later today, but if New York does make a deal or two, those players won't be available in time for tonight's matchup.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Mavericks
Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is OUT.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Mavericks
OG Anunoby (elbow) is listed as out. His injury has gone from being listed as elbow inflammation to bone spur irritation.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Mavericks
Josh Hart (knee) isn't listed on the injury report, even though he was checked out for a right knee injury after Tuesday's game.
Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic (nose) is listed as probable.
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
Kyrie Irving's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Kyrie Irving (thumb) is listed as probable.
UPDATE: Kyrie Irving is available.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Jericho Sims (illness) are questionable. OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson and Jericho Sims are OUT.
Mavericks injury report
Luka Doncic (nose) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) are probable. Maxi Kleber (toe) is questionable. Dereck Lively II (nose) and Dante Exum (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Maxi Kleber are available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Dallas: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play one more game at MSG before going on a quick two-game road trip leading up to the All-Star break.
Feb. 10 vs. Indiana
Feb. 12 at Houston
Feb. 14 at Orlando
Feb. 22 at Philadelphia
Feb. 24 vs. Boston