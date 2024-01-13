Daily Knicks
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Grizzlies Jan. 13

The Knicks are in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
The New York Knicks will wrap up their quick road trip with a game in Memphis, but like the Grizzlies, could be without their star guard. Jalen Brunson injured his calf in New York's 128-124 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

The good news is that the Knicks will face a squad without several key players. After it was reported Ja Morant would undergo season-ending surgery (he played in only nine games after his suspension), it was reported Marcus Smart would be out for at least six weeks. The Grizzlies truly can't catch a break.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies

Jalen Brunson (left calf contusion) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.

Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

The Grizzlies signed Derrick Rose to a two-year deal in free agency. He's dealt with several different injuries this season, playing in only 17 games. The former Knick is listed as out with a left hamstring sprain. He last played on Jan. 2.

Marcus Smart's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Marcus Smart (finger) is out. He suffered the injury in Memphis' win over Dallas on Jan. 9 and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein

Memphis: Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., David Roddy, Xavier Tillman

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (left calf) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.

Grizzlies injury report

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is doubtful. Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (hamstring), and Santi Aldama (knee) are out.

UPDATE: Jaren Jackson Jr. is out.

New York's next five opponents

New York will return to Madison Square Garden for a four-game homestand.

Jan. 15 vs. Orlando

Jan. 17 vs. Houston

Jan. 18 vs. Washington

Jan. 20 vs. Toronto

Jan. 23 at Brooklyn

