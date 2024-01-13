Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Grizzlies Jan. 13
The Knicks are in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
The New York Knicks will wrap up their quick road trip with a game in Memphis, but like the Grizzlies, could be without their star guard. Jalen Brunson injured his calf in New York's 128-124 loss to Dallas on Thursday.
The good news is that the Knicks will face a squad without several key players. After it was reported Ja Morant would undergo season-ending surgery (he played in only nine games after his suspension), it was reported Marcus Smart would be out for at least six weeks. The Grizzlies truly can't catch a break.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies
Jalen Brunson (left calf contusion) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.
Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
The Grizzlies signed Derrick Rose to a two-year deal in free agency. He's dealt with several different injuries this season, playing in only 17 games. The former Knick is listed as out with a left hamstring sprain. He last played on Jan. 2.
Marcus Smart's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Marcus Smart (finger) is out. He suffered the injury in Memphis' win over Dallas on Jan. 9 and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Memphis: Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., David Roddy, Xavier Tillman
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (left calf) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.
Grizzlies injury report
Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is doubtful. Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (hamstring), and Santi Aldama (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Jaren Jackson Jr. is out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will return to Madison Square Garden for a four-game homestand.
Jan. 15 vs. Orlando
Jan. 17 vs. Houston
Jan. 18 vs. Washington
Jan. 20 vs. Toronto
Jan. 23 at Brooklyn