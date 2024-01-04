Jalen Brunson and Knicks fans feel the same about spectacular OG Anunoby addition
Jalen Brunson is just as impressed with OG Anunoby as the rest of us.
Since OG Anunoby made his Knicks debut, New York is 2-0. Yes, one of those wins came against an injured Bulls team, but the other came against the best team in the West. As bittersweet as it was to see RJ Barrett go, Anunoby is a much better fit in the starting lineup.
Anunoby is still finding his way offensively, but he's scored in double digits in both outings (17 against Minnesota, 11 against Chicago). He'll get more aggressive on that end. He fits in seamlessly on defense, proving why the Knicks traded for him.
Jalen Brunson is just as amazed watching Anunoby on the defensive end as fans are.
Jalen Brunson calls OG Anunoby a "freak of nature" after Knicks' second straight win
Once New York fans processed the shocking news that the team traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby, there was a lot of backlash toward the front office for letting IQ go. As expected, the Knicks have missed his energy and scoring off the bench, signaling to Leon Rose and Co. that another trade needs to come soon.
New York didn't send a first-round pick to Toronto for Anunoby, so losing Quickley is the price the Knicks had to pay. That move may continue to sting for years, but there's plenty of reason to believe the team will be better off with Anunoby.
With all due respect to Barrett, Anunoby has helped New York open things up on offense. The ball movement in the win over Chicago was truly a sight to behold. He helps with spacing, allowing Julius Randle to operate more in the post, an area he's dominant in.
His lockdown defense is why the Knicks have pursued him for over a year. If Jalen Brunson is that impressed with Anunoby through two games, that's all you need to know.