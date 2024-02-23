Jalen Brunson defends decision to contest shot in controversial Knicks-Rockets ending
Was Jalen Brunson supposed to not play defense?
The New York Knicks are still waiting to learn the NBA's ruling in their protest regarding the ending of the Rockets game on Feb. 12. Jalen Brunson was whistled for a shooting foul on Aaron Holiday with less than a second left to play in a tied game. Holiday hit two out of three free throws to give Houston the 105-103 win.
Right after the game ended, crew chief Ed Malloy admitted that the foul shouldn't have been called (subscription required), so the game should've gone into overtime. The Knicks hope to win the protest and return to Houston to play overtime.
Brunson was careful not to get fined after the game, stating multiple times that it was a "great call." If he would've said anything negative, the league would've taken money out of his pocket. Meanwhile, Jacyn Goble (who called the foul) added another controversial call to his resume two nights later in a nationally televised Cavaliers-Bulls game.
In the latest episode of the "Roommates Show" with Brunson and Josh Hart, the two talked about their reaction to the end of the Rockets game. They couldn't say how they truly felt about it, but Hart said he's waiting to see what happens with the protest.
Jalen Brunson defends decision to contest Aaron Holiday's shot
Brunson wouldn't comment on the terrible officiating, but he did defend his decision to contest Holiday's shot.
"Everyone was saying, 'Why did you jump? Why did you foul? Why did you contest him?' If I don't contest, and he makes it, everyone's looking like, 'What are you doing?' "- Jalen Brunson, via "Roommates Show"
Hart chimed in to agree, saying that Brunson would've been "killed" if he didn't contest Holiday's shot attempt.
Brunson is 100 percent right. If he had stood there and watched Holiday hit a game-winning three-pointer, he would still be getting roasted.
Holiday has since said that Brunson did "bump" him, but he didn't say that the Knicks guard actually fouled him.
The last time a team won a protest was in 2007, so don't get your hopes up, even though it was a terrible call by Goble.