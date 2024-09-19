Isaiah Hartenstein workout video makes Knicks departure sting all over again
It seems like yesterday when the news broke that Isaiah Hartenstein was leaving the New York Knicks for the Thunder. It wasn't an immediate decision, which made Knicks fans hopeful that he'd take less money to stay in New York.
Hartenstein went from the second-best team in the East to the top team in the West. He'll make as much as $87 million across three seasons. Before Hartenstein signed with New York in 2022, he played for four teams since he was drafted in 2017. He will make more money than he has thus far in his career and could be in Oklahoma City longer than he's been with any other team.
Hartenstein will return to MSG on Jan. 10, a week after New York travels to Oklahoma. Some believe those matchups will be a sneak peek of the 2025 NBA Finals. How wild would it be if the Knicks faced Hartenstein and the Thunder on the NBA's biggest stage? It might seem unbelievable, but it isn't.
New York's biggest hurdle for a deep playoff run is the hole at center that Hartenstein left. The Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa, but he could fall short of expectations after a solid campaign in the second half of last season. It's unclear whether Mitchell Robinson will be available for the start of the regular season after he had ankle surgery in the postseason.
In case it's not obvious, New York misses Hartenstein. The latest video of the center working out doesn't help the matter.
Isaiah Hartenstein's departure could haunt the Knicks all season
It's weird to see Hartenstein in a Thunder shirt. It will be even weirder to see him on the opposing sideline in January.
It isn't New York's fault that Hartenstein left. The front office's hands were tied. Hartenstein wanted to stay but couldn't turn down that amount of money. The Knicks aren't to blame, but that doesn't mean the void Hartenstein left won't haunt the team all season. It's already haunted them, and it's still the offseason. The video makes it sting a little worse.
New York recently signed Marcus Morris Sr. to a non-guaranteed deal. He'll compete for the final roster spot. Considering the Knicks' need for another big man, maybe he'll get the nod over Landry Shamet and Chuma Okeke.
New York was never going to be able to fully replace Hartenstein. It could be what holds the Knicks back from advancing past the second round, but it's still too early to say that. The front office could trade for another center before the deadline.
If only Hartenstein was available.