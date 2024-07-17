Isaiah Hartenstein's admission makes Knicks departure sting even worse
New York Knicks fans knew it was coming, but they still held out hope. The first night of free agency came without an Isaiah Hartenstein decision, which made fans more hopeful. However, the center agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Thunder the following day.
Hartenstein was the top free-agent big on the market. Before free agency officially began, the Knicks offered him a four-year, $72 million deal (the most they could give). That offer didn't leave the table, but Hartenstein couldn't turn down $87 million from Oklahoma City.
In an interview with New York Post's Stefan Bondy, Hartenstein revealed he would've stayed with the Knicks if a lesser team had offered that much money.
"It was hard. For me if it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left. But that money is — you have to think about it, I just had a child so. …But it was really hard,” said Hartenstein, who became a first-time father last month.- Isaiah Hartenstein, via NYP
I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So It was definitely hard. If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left."
Hartenstein wanted to stay with the Knicks, but couldn't turn down the money
Hartenstein signed with a team that finished at the top of a stacked Western Conference last season. Before the Thunder got the center, they traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in the league. Oklahoma City added to an already impressive roster that features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As much as Hartenstein wanted to stay, he couldn't pass up that opportunity. If a non-contender offered him that deal, it sounds as if he would've remained in New York. The Knicks were unlucky that out of all the teams, it was the Thunder who wanted Hartenstein.
There isn't a New York fan out there who should blame the center for making the best decision for him and his family. Yes, Jalen Brunson took a massive pay cut, but his situation is far different from Hartenstein's.
It'll be odd to see I-Hart in a Thunder jersey. Hopefully, he does well in Oklahoma (just not against New York). How about a Knicks-Thunder NBA Finals?