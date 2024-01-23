Hornets-Heat trade takes potential bench target away from Knicks
Mark this player off the Knicks' board!
The New York Knicks are in the market for a ballhandler who can bring a scoring punch off the bench, hence why one of the players the team had been linked to in recent weeks was Terry Rozier. The 29-year-old had been with Charlotte since 2019. Now, he could contend for a championship in 2024.
Miami swooped in and traded for Rozier on Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Heat were sending Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets for Rozier.
In 30 games in Charlotte this season, Rozier averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.8% from three. Those numbers will take a dip as he's now on a good Miami team versus one with a 10-31 record. Still, Rozier was a good get for the Heat, especially since he only cost them Lowry.
With Rozier off the market, there are still several other players the Knicks could trade for (including Jordan Clarkson). Lowry is an option, too. Woj reported that Charlotte and Lowry aren't expected to agree to a buyout and that, instead, the Hornets will try to flip him before the Feb. 8 deadline.
Potential Knicks trade target Terry Rozier acquired by Heat
Will Rozier be the next New York killer in the playoffs? Stay tuned! Miami is two games behind New York in the conference with a 24-19 record.
The Heat missed out on Damian Lillard during the offseason, even though he said he wanted to go to Miami. Instead, the Trail Blazers sent him to Milwaukee, where he teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. As much flak as the Knicks have gotten in the past for missing out on stars, the Heat deserve the same.
Rozier is no star, but is still a good get for Miami. If the Cavaliers make Donovan Mitchell available down the road, the Heat are rumored to be heavily interested like they were the first go-round. As long as Miami has Erik Spoelstra, who just signed an extension, the Heat will be a threat to the Knicks.