Grading Knicks trade deadline targets from no-brainer to absolutely not
Happy Trade Season!
No-brainer trade target: P.J. Washington
Once again, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league. After trading Terry Rozier to the Heat a couple of weeks ago, Charlotte is expected to make more moves leading up to the deadline. P.J. Washington will most likely be on his way out.
On Monday, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that New York has "shown legitimate interest" in trading for Washington. Like Olynyk, Washington would give the Knicks' frontcourt depth a boost. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 boards per game with the Hornets this season.
Washington is signed through the 2025-26 season and is a player New York should seriously pursue. Even though Randle's expected to return, he'll likely be working through some discomfort, especially since his dislocated shoulder could require offseason surgery. Washington would give the Knicks insurance at the four.
Not a bad option as a trade target: Alec Burks
Hello, old friend. Is anyone really surprised that New York has shown interest in reuniting with Alec Burks? He's a favorite of Thibodeau, after all.
Burks is familiar with the Knicks' system, but he's more of an off-ball guard. He may not be the facilitator New York is looking for, but he is averaging 12.3 points per game in Detroit this season, shooting 39.2% from deep.
He isn't a player the Knicks should avoid, but also not one the front office should prioritize. The Pistons seem content with holding on to Burks anyway and reportedly believe they have a good shot at re-signing him in the offseason (subscription required), as he'll be an unrestricted free agent.