Grading Knicks trade deadline targets from no-brainer to absolutely not
Happy Trade Season!
Absolutely not trade target: Isaac Okoro
This one speaks for itself. On Monday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Isaac Okoro is a player the Knicks could express interest in, as the Cavaliers could deal him before the deadline.
Okoro would come at a low cost, but there's the chance New York would lose him in the offseason. He's set to be a restricted free agent, and an NBA GM told Scotto that Okoro could command a $14 million annual deal. The Knicks have other looming financial decisions to worry about.
It's a plus that Okoro just turned 23, but he wouldn't help the Knicks on the offensive end. At least for him, he wouldn't have to worry about guarding Brunson anymore!
Not a bad option as a trade target: Kelly Olynyk
New York has reportedly expressed interest in Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk, so maybe that duo will be in the city by the week's end. Olynyk would give the Knicks needed frontcourt depth, something they could use even more with Julius Randle sidelined. There's optimism that Mitchell Robinson will be able to return this season, but that isn't guaranteed.
Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in a bench role with the Jazz. He'd be a reliable option for New York, especially in the postseason when bench depth stands out the most. Olynyk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, so he could be a short-term rental, which wouldn't be ideal.