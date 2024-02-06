Grading Knicks trade deadline targets from no-brainer to absolutely not
Happy Trade Season!
No-brainer trade target: Malcolm Brogdon
To clarify, Malcolm Brogdon being listed as a no-brainer trade target doesn't mean the Knicks should be willing to overpay for him. Instead, in this context, he'd fit well in an off-the-bench role in New York.
He's a facilitator who'd provide a burst of scoring. Brogdon's averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists per game with the Trail Blazers this season, shooting 41.2% from three (he shot 44.4% last season in Boston). He wouldn't be a liability on the defensive end, either.
To help make the non-Jalen Brunson minutes more bearable in the playoffs, Brogdon is the Knicks' guy.
Absolutely not trade target: Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray would cost New York the most out of the eight players on this list. The Hawks are reportedly seeking at least two first-round picks. On top of that, the Knicks would have to throw in a few players to make salaries match. Quentin Grimes would be as good as gone.
The backcourt pairing of Murray and Trae Young hasn't worked out as hoped in Atlanta, and the same could be true with Murray and Brunson in New York. Both players like to operate with the ball in their hands, so it could mess up the Knicks' flow on offense.
Murray was named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in 2017-18, but he hasn't brought that same defensive intensity with the Hawks. Maybe Tom Thibodeau could ignite that spark in him again, but that isn't something New York should bank on.
This isn't a knock against Murray, but there are too many questions about the fit for the Knicks to delve into the assets they've been saving for a superstar.