Grading free agency moves that the Knicks' division rivals made
Toronto Raptors
Free agency moves
- G Immanuel Quickley returns on five-year deal
- F Garrett Temple returns on one-year deal
Let's get this out of the way: Toronto won't be a top team in a stacked Eastern Conference. Maybe the Raptors will get lucky and earn a Play-In Tournament bid, but that's about it.
As expected, Toronto has had a semi-quiet free agency. Immanuel Quickley entered the offseason as a restricted free agent after the Knicks didn't extend him before the 2023-24 season. A few months later, he was traded to the Raptors with RJ Barrett. Before the official start of free agency, the front office and IQ agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal.
He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game (38 starts) to close the season, shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.5% from three. Quickley was never going to be a starter in New York with Jalen Brunson around, and the trade allowed him to be Toronto's starting point guard.
Many assumed IQ would make around $25 million annually, but the Raptors bumped that up to $30 million annually. While the 25-year-old's value could exceed that number, Toronto took a risk with that deal because his production thus far hasn't matched that number.
The Raptors also brought Garrett Temple back. The 38-year-old was a vital veteran voice for a young team this past season. Barnes praised Temple on several occasions. Temple doesn't play much, but he's still an invaluable piece.
Grade: B