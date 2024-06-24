Grade the trade pitch: Knicks mortgage their future for Villanova connection
The Grade
This is tough. The New York Knicks would undoubtedly be a threat to win the Eastern Conference with some semblance of Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Julius Randle on the court at any given time—especially if OG Anunoby re-signs.
Six first-round draft picks equate to risking the future of your franchise for one player—and for as good as Bridges is, it's fair to question if it's a risk worth accepting.
Two of the first-round picks lost would be in 2024, which actually makes the deal easier to process. Two more would be lost in 2025, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards picks being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets.
The silver lining is that New York could potentially still have two first-round draft picks in 2025: Its own and one via the Detroit Pistons, although that selection is top-13 protected—and Detroit is likely to be a lottery team.
New York would be without a pick in 2026, however, and would then be asked to part with its only selection in 2028. Here's the thing: That's not really as bad as it seems.
The Knicks have stockpiled first-round draft picks in anticipation of this exact type of opportunity. Yes, it could go 2024, 2026, and 2028 without a first-round selection, but it could have two in 2025—and Detroit's pick could defer to 2026 or 2027 if protections force the outcome.
For as crazy as it seems to part with six first-round draft picks, the Knicks are uniquely supplied to withstand that loss—and thus, this trade actually makes a lot of sense.
The improvement of the roster is an A and the loss is actually manageable enough to at least somewhat protect the grade. The risk simply brings it to a B.