Grade the trade pitch: Knicks mortgage their future for Villanova connection
The New York Knicks have made no secret about their affinity for former Villanova Wildcats players. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart have taken center stage in that regard, while Ryan Arcidiacono has seen two stints in the orange and blue himself.
Ahead of an offseason in which the Knicks will be attempting to take the final step forward to true contender status, another former Villanova star has landed on the radar: Mikal Bridges.
Bridges won two National Championships alongside Brunson and DiVincenzo, as well as one with Hart. It forged a bond between the former Wildcats that remains strong to this day and thus drives much of the speculation that surrounds a potential reunion.
With the offseason officially underway, Scott Davis of Sporting News has taken a look at what that potential trade might look like.
The Rumor
Before evaluating the trade itself, it's important to look at the source of the speculation. As noted, Bridges is a former collegiate teammate of three of the Knicks' most important players, as well as a potential cultural fit with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
In addition to the history, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reports that, in the present, the Nets would be willing to trade Bridges to the Knicks—for a steep price.
"Would the Nets be willing to trade Bridges to the Knicks to join his Nova buddies? Based on my conversations with people around the NBA, I believe so … if the Knicks are willing to overpay."
With this understood, and O'Connor mentioning that keeping OG Anunoby would be an essential part of the ideal fit, Davis explored what a potential trade might look like.