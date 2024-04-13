Grade the Trade: Knicks sacrifice All-Star for popular rival player in mock proposal
This talk will never end.
Grading the trade for the Knicks
Let's be realistic for a moment. Yes, Bridges could thrive on the Knicks as a role player rather than be the top option on a lowly Nets squad. Yes, his chemistry with Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo would help New York. Yes, it'd be a lot of fun to watch those four play together, but let's not forget that Bridges isn't a star. He's never made an All-Star team.
Bridges went off for Brooklyn after he was traded last season, but his production dropped significantly this season. He's averaging 19.9 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three. Those numbers don't jump off the page.
Is Bridges worth losing Randle for? More specifically, is he worth losing Randle and two first-round picks for? No. That isn't a knock against Bridges, but the Knicks shouldn't be willing to pay that price.
Bridges wouldn't come close to matching Randle's production. If New York did this deal, Leon Rose would never be able to show his face again publicly.
We still love you, Mikal!
Grade: F