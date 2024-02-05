Grade the Trade: Knicks pay high price for final Villanova piece in mock proposal
Did somebody mention the Villanova Knicks?
Should the Knicks do it?
This isn't to say that New York should be against a trade for Bridges, but not at this price. Bobby Marks even mentioned that Sean Marks could ask for even more.
"Would Marks politely decline, since the thoughts of Bridges in a Knicks uniform would be tough to stomach? Maybe he'd get bold and ask for even more: The Knicks can trade up to a total of eight firsts."- Bobby Marks, ESPN
The Knicks shouldn't offer Grimes, Fournier, and five first-round picks in the first place. Beyond the draft assets, losing Grimes would mean New York would be without a key young player in superstar trade talks. However, Bridges could be the centerpiece of a package with his contract, although he isn't classified as a young player.
The front office has been patient in pursuing a star, and this proposed trade for Bridges would put them at a disadvantage. Bridges wouldn't even be the No. 1 or No. 2 option with the Knicks, making the price tag look even higher. This is easily a deal New York could look back on and regret.
If Brooklyn were to make Bridges available down the road, completing the Villanova puzzle wouldn't be cheap. Still, this trade is one that the Knicks should stay far, far away from.
Grade: F