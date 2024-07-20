Grade the Trade: Knicks part ways with Julius Randle in bewildering mock proposal
Laying out the trade
In the proposed deal, New York would send Randle and Jericho Sims to Golden State and Miles McBride to Utah. Loring added that the Warriors would need to send the Knicks some picks to "incentivize" them to do the deal, but he didn't mention which picks.
Let's look at this from the Knicks' perspective. They'd get Walker Kessler, one of their rumored trade targets, but it'd come at a steep price. Danny Ainge and the Jazz have a first-round pick price tag for Kessler, and in this trade, New York would give more to Golden State than Utah.
Kessler would fill a need for the Knicks, but it'd also cost them a three-time All-Star and their best young guard, who they weren't willing to include in the Bridges trade. Acquiring Collin Sexton would make McBride's departure sting a little less, but that doesn't seem like a path New York would take.
Meanwhile, Kevon Looney wouldn't come close to filling the void Randle would leave behind.
Loring argued that the Knicks have "almost too many starters" after trading for Bridges. He also added that Randle and Mitchell Robinson don't mesh well on the floor because Randle likes to operate down low, and Robinson doesn't help to space the floor.
RJ Barrett's departure and Anunoby's arrival opened the floor for Randle before he got hurt. He looked way more comfortable and confident. Due to injuries, Randle, Robinson, and Anunoby have yet to share the court.
Speaking of Robinson, his health is a concern. New York's biggest need is another backup center, but is this a deal the front office would approve?