Grade the Trade: Knicks part ways with Julius Randle in bewildering mock proposal
The New York Knicks have had an exciting offseason, but it's not over yet. The front office could (and should) make a few more moves, one of which involves Julius Randle.
He missed the second half of the season after he dislocated his shoulder. The Knicks finished as the No. 2 seed in the conference, even with Randle playing 46 games, which was a testament to the team's mentality. If New York had a healthy Randle for the playoffs, the team could've snapped its Eastern Conference Finals drought.
Will the Knicks extend Julius Randle this summer? Or trade him?
On Aug. 3, Randle will be eligible to sign a four-year extension. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year deal worth $181.5 million. Maybe the All-Star forward will be willing to take another pay cut, but maybe not. Randle could pop up in trade rumors depending on how extension talks go.
Heavy on NBA's Collin Loring is preparing for Randle to leave. In a three-team mock trade proposal from Loring, the Knicks trade the forward to a former Western Conference dynasty. He isn't the only Knick involved.
What does the full trade look like?