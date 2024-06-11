Grade the Trade: Knicks lose Julius Randle for unproven player in mock proposal
Would the Knicks say yes?
Hopefully not. Ingram, Liddell, and Earl-Robinson combined wouldn't match Randle's production, so this trade doesn't make sense for the Knicks.
Ingram can sign a four-year deal with the Pelicans worth $208 million. If New Orleans signs him to an extension, it shouldn't come close to that number (subscription required). Maybe the two sides won't agree on a number, which is why Fanspo thinks he could be on the trading block.
The 26-year-old (he'll be 27 at the start of next season) is one of the best midrange shooters in the league. He's a one-time All-Star, but that was in 2020 when he was also named the NBA's Most Improved Player. Is he the kind of player New York should be willing to lose Randle for? No.
Ingram has value, but the Knicks shouldn't give up Randle for him. It's a bonus they'd have to give up one unprotected pick, meaning they'd still have most of their draft assets, but Ingram wouldn't be an upgrade. The only reason the front office should trade Randle is if it's for a proven star. Ingram isn't that.
It's a good thing Leon Rose would never do this deal.
Grade: F