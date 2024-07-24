Grade the Trade: Knicks land starting center by trading Randle in blockbuster pitch
The New York Knicks pulled off the surprise blockbuster of the summer, trading a mountain of draft picks for Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges. After then re-signing OG Anunoby to a lucrative new deal, the Knicks have a pair of two-way wings that every team in the league would want when the playoffs roll around.
The Knicks now have an extremely deep roster, with two-way players galore surrounding Jalen Brunson. The other two Villanova buddies of Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart had excellent postseasons and are on bargain deals, while Miles McBride stepped up in a major way. That doesn't even account for Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson returning from injury.
The New York Knicks may not be done making trades
The loss for the Knicks this summer was at the center position, with Isaiah Hartenstein securing the bag from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a number the Knicks were unable to match given their salary cap situation. It does mean the Knicks are left thin at center, and they could look to address it via trade.
Do they have enough ammunition left to make a meaningful upgrade at center? They do if they include an All-Star in the deal. Let's look at one such trade and see if it would make them a better team.