Grade the Trade: Knicks land coveted target from rival in mock proposal
Is this a trade the Knicks should consider before Feb. 8?
There's still a little less than three weeks remaining until the trade deadline, and keeping up with the latest New York Knicks rumors has already gotten difficult. Something new is reported almost daily, and the rumors will double as Feb. 8 draws closer.
One of the latest reports surrounding the Knicks comes from SNY's Ian Begley. He reported that New York is interested in trading for Bruce Brown after he was sent to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. The Raptors could decide to keep Brown, but if Masai Ujiri wants to listen to offers, expect the Knicks to be one of the teams to pick up the phone.
Should the Knicks trade Quentin Grimes for Bruce Brown?
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York is taking trade calls about Quentin Grimes (subscription required). On Thursday, New York Post's Stefan Bondy echoed that report and said that Grimes is frustrated with his role (subscription required), which isn't the first time that's been reported this season. Grimes lost his starting spot to Donte DiVincenzo, and his minutes have decreased.
If the Raptors are indeed open to trading Brown, the Knicks could include Grimes in a package. Toronto could continue to embrace its youth movement with Grimes, a solid 3-and-D wing who's only 23. New York would get Brown, a player they wanted in free agency after he helped Denver win its first title.
With that being said, what would a deal look like?