Grade the Trade: Knicks get Evan Fournier upgrade in mock proposal

Laying out the trade

In Edward's mock trade, New York would give up Evan Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick for Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Knicks have been stockpiling their assets for a star, and this move would require the team to give up the only 2024 first-round pick they own.

Bogdanovic has yet to play in a game this season as he recovers from a calf strain. He's expected to return this week. In his first season in Detroit, he averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game, shooting a career-best 48.8% from the field and 41.1% from three in 59 games.

Like Fournier, Bogdanovic has built his reputation in the league as a three-point shooter, not a defender. Bogdanovic was drafted in 2011, the year before Fournier, but his first season in the NBA came in 2014-15 with the Nets. Bogdanovic is a career 39.4% three-point shooter, and Fournier has shot 37.8%.

New York would essentially be getting an upgraded version of Fournier in this trade. Would that be enough for the Knicks?