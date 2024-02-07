Grade the Trade: Knicks add the point god in controversial deadline proposal
Laying out a trade with the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are, shockingly, not in the circle of title contenders this season. Stephen Curry is still amazing, as evidenced by the 60 points he dropped in the last week, but the team around him isn't ready to compete for a title this year. Next season, when their young players are more seasoned and the Warriors don't have to scrap and claw just to get into the playoffs, is a much more logical target for the Dubs to push for.
That means they could be soft-sellers at the Trade Deadline, moving players with an eye on competing next season. Specifically, given the players on their roster, adding a big with size who protects the rim and rebounds would be a savvy move. The best part is that they don't need that player this year.
For the Knicks, they have two mid-sized salaries on the books that aren't going to help them win a title by staying on the roster: the expiring Evan Fournier contract that is almost a lock to be traded away, and injured center Mitchell Robinson who is going to miss most, if not all, of the remaining games this season (including the playoffs).
Put it all together, and what do you have? A controversial trade that both fan bases may take issue with, but that could just help both teams achieve their goals. Here is the deal:
The Warriors would be turning Chris Paul's salary slot into an expiring contract and Mitchell Robinson's lower number, and Robinson projects to return next season fully healthy. He can start at center for Golden State, preserving Draymond Green's body and eating up minutes at the 5. His rim protection and athleticism are sorely needed on the Warriors, and his elite rebounding would fit right in on a team that it lethal off of offensive rebounds.
We know why the Warriors would make this deal; would the Knicks pull the trigger?