Grade the Trade: Knicks add ball handler without sacrificing Quentin Grimes in mock proposal
ESPN cooked up this Knicks-Trail Blazers trade.
Laying out ESPN's mock Knicks-Blazers trade
In the proposed deal, Chris Herring has the Knicks sending Evan Fournier, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Brogdon. It should be noted that the protections of the pick weren't specified.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Brogdon's asking price is a first-round pick and salary filler, and the above deal fits that description.
After trading Damian Lillard, Portland is finally in a rebuilding phase. Taking on Fournier's contract wouldn't be an issue for the Blazers, as he has a $19 million club option for 2024-25 that the front office could decline. As for Fournier himself, at least he'd be on a team where he could contribute.
Brogdon would instantly be in a better situation as well. He'd go from one of the worst teams in the West to one of the top squads in the East. He'd be coming off the bench, but that's something he's used to. It's not like he won Sixth Man of the Year or anything!
"There are always going to be injury concerns with Brogdon, but when he's available, he's a steady scorer who can play comfortably with reserves and starters alike. And he has good knowledge of the Eastern Conference, considering he's played in Boston and Milwaukee and played against the contending 76ers in last season's playoffs."- Chris Herring, ESPN
As Herring noted, Brogdon's postseason experience would come in handy for New York, especially if the Knicks squared off against one of his former teams. He could even have a revenge game or two against the Celtics after they floated his name around in deals last summer before eventually trading him to the Blazers.
Before we think too much about the playoffs, we have to make it through the deadline first, which brings us to the main question: Should the Knicks do it?