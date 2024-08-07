Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire polarizing NBA champion in mock proposal
Laying out the trade
Heavy's Collin Loring proposed a trade that would send Draymond Green to the Knicks. Don't click off the page yet. Let's at least try to hear Loring out.
Loring wrote that the draft capital New York would give up in the deal is "up in the air." He speculated that the Knicks could throw Miles McBride in the deal rather than give up extra picks. The three-year, $13 million deal he signed after the RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley trade is one of the best-value contracts in the league. He'll be 24 at the start of the 2024-25 season, so he's still young.
Loring also noted that the Warriors would have to include another player to "help balance the roster numbers." Who might that player be? It would depend on finances and production. The above trade couldn't happen until Dec. 15 at the earliest, as that's when Achiuwa will be eligible for a trade after signing a new deal this summer.
If the Knicks realize that they need to upgrade the center position, is this a deal that they should consider? Or is it one that Leon Rose would look at and immediately laugh?