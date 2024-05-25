Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire beloved Villanova piece in three-team proposal
Would the Knicks say yes?
Bridges would fit in nicely with the Knicks. He already has chemistry with Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo. He's the kind of player who'd do well under Tom Thibodeau. It'd make perfect sense if it were publicly reported that New York was interested in Bridges.
However, the Knicks shouldn't lose Randle to get Bridges. The Villanova hype isn't worth losing a 29-year-old, two-time All-NBA player. Bridges isn't on Randle's level or close to being on his level.
The only reason the Knicks should trade Randle this summer is if it's for the right star, and Bridges doesn't fit that criteria. If Randle were to request a trade (which doesn't seem likely), that'd change things. If he's still on the roster in August and doesn't sign an extension, New York could trade him in the second half of the offseason or before the 2025 February deadline.
There's no rush for the Knicks to push Randle out. He's one of the top players at his position. He's struggled in his two postseason appearances, but in the 2023 playoffs, he was dealing with an injured ankle. After a slow start to the 2023-24 season because of his offseason rehab, Randle returned to his usual dominant self. In the short time he shared the floor with Anunoby, Randle thrived.
As fun as it'd be to have Bridges on the Knicks, the front office can't sacrifice Randle (and picks) to make that happen.
Grade: D-