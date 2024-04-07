Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Bucks
The Knicks are in Milwaukee.
The New York Knicks are in Milwaukee for the final time in the 2023-24 regular season. Who knows what the postseason will bring? The last time New York won in Milwaukee was in 2021, a 113-98 victory.
The Knicks will be without one of their stars, Julius Randle. He had to opt for season-ending surgery so that he wouldn't risk permanent damage to his shoulder if he returned. Randle and Giannis Antetokounmpo are usually a fun matchup, but that duo won't be going at it on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo's status is uncertain. He and the Bucks are nearing the end of what's been an eventful season, from the Damian Lillard trade to the firing of Adrian Griffin. Milwaukee was a first-round exit last season, and Antetokounmpo missed a couple of games in that series. With the postseason looming, the Bucks can't afford for Giannis not to be at his best.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is listed as questionable. He missed the Bucks' game on Friday with the injury.
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Bucks
OG Anunoby (elbow) isn't on the injury report. After missing nine games, he returned on Friday in Chicago.
Patrick Beverley's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Patrick Beverley (ankle) is listed as questionable. He missed Milwaukee's past two games.
UPDATE: Patrick Beverley is out.
Knicks injury report
Julius Randle (shoulder surgery) is out.
Bucks injury report
Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) are questionable. MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) is out.
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available. Patrick Beverley is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Milwaukee: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
New York's next four opponents
The Knicks will travel back to Chicago before playing their final regular season away game in Boston.
April 9 at Chicago
April 11 at Boston
April 12 vs. Brooklyn
April 14 vs. Chicago