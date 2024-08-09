France forward proves Knicks have best playoff atmosphere with Olympic comparison
There's a reason that people say basketball is better when the New York Knicks are good. Look at the past couple of years for evidence. There's nothing like playoff basketball at Madison Square Garden. It's what dreams are made of.
The Knicks' first-round postseason matchup against the Sixers this past season was electric. It was one of the best, most competitive playoff series, and the rivalry between the two teams added more fuel to an already rowdy MSG fire.
Joel Embiid's antics riled up the crowd even more. New York fans will never forget how he intentionally tried to injure Mitchell Robinson. Embiid played it off, but the footage doesn't lie. He could be in the league for 10 more years and still receive boos from fans will he steps foot on the court in New York.
Embiid got a break from the booing when the Knicks eliminated the Sixers in six games. He needed it, as he's been booed nonstop in France. He considered playing for France in the 2024 Olympics but chose the United States. For that reason alone, the French are anti-Embiid.
Batum credits Knicks for helping Embiid prepare for wild Olympic environment
Embiid and the United States will play France for a gold medal on Saturday. Nic Batum, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season with the Sixers and plays for France, was asked what the environment will be like (subscription required) during the anticipated matchup:
“Hey, I played with (Embiid) in the (New York Knicks’Madison Square) Garden,” he said with a smile. “He’s used to it.”
Batum was traded to Philadelphia as part of the James Harden deal, so he arrived a few weeks after Embiid confirmed he'd play for the United States in Paris. The France forward respects Embiid's decision. He said the hate Embiid's gotten is driven by fans and the media.
If the boos bother Embiid, he never shows it. Instead, he eggs the crowd on. He did so in the playoffs against the Knicks and has kept the same energy for the French crowd. Batum knows that Saturday's atmosphere won't throw Embiid off. After all, he's played in the NBA's best postseason environment as the hated villain.
There's only one game left for Team USA men's basketball. After that, Knicks fans can go back to pulling against Embiid.