Former Sixers sharpshooter perfectly sums up what makes these Knicks so special
Jalen Brunson has changed the Knicks.
The New York Knicks are one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season. It's been 24 years since the Knicks made back-to-back Eastern Conference semifinal appearances. Hopefully, New York will be able to go even further than that.
The Knicks put on a hard-fought show in Game 4's 97-92 win. Jalen Brunson scored a playoff franchise-high 47 points. OG Anunoby had his best postseason game by far, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. He and Precious Achiuwa (seven rebounds and four blocks) held Joel Embiid to three points in the fourth quarter.
Let's not forget about Josh Hart, who shot 0-of-7 but pulled down 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. He outrebounded Embiid (10). The victory wasn't without its faults but displayed the Knicks' toughness and grit.
On Monday's episode of 'The Old Man and the Three Things,' JJ Redick said New York has "captured everything that is right about basketball."
JJ Redick says Knicks are "everything that is right about basketball"
Considering that Redick played for the Sixers from 2017 to 2019, he's partial toward Philadelphia. However, after he left the Sixers, he spent a season and a half with the Pelicans. Hart left Redick crash in his guest room until he found a place to live, so the two were roommates.
It has to be special for Redick, who retired in 2021, to see where Hart is now. He's the heart (literally) and soul of the Knicks. Even in games where his shot isn't falling (like Sunday), Hart finds other ways to impact the game.
New York has fully bought into Tom Thibodeau. Even after his monstrous game, Anunoby said it was a "good performance" but that the team "could do better."
What makes the Knicks so special is that they're never satisfied. What happened in Game 4 no longer matters. New York's focus is on Game 5. Sure, the Knicks would be happy to close the series at home, but they wouldn't relish in the win for too long before their attention switches to the second round.
New York is primed for a deep playoff run, and the city is buzzing. As Redick said, fans will look back on these days. Let's keep it going!