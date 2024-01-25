Former New York Knicks fan favorite has high praise for his old squad
He's not wrong!
The New York Knicks are 10-2 since OG Anunoby made his debut, and one of those losses was without Jalen Brunson. With less than half of the regular season left to play, things are coming together for New York.
The Knicks are No. 5 in the East with a 27-17 record, half of a game back from the Cavaliers. If the season ended today, New York and Cleveland would square off again in the first round. Between now and April, you can expect the No. 7 Pacers to rise in the standings after trading for Pascal Siakam. The race in the East should come down to the wire.
A former New York fan favorite has faith that when the postseason rolls around, his old team will make a run. On the Run Your Race podcast, Theo Pinson said he wouldn't be surprised if the Knicks go deep in the playoffs.
Former fan favorite Theo Pinson says current Knicks squad is "serious"
Pinson said OG Anunoby's impact on the Knicks is "crazy" and that he knew the team would be "serious" as soon as the trade happened. When his co-host AJ Richardson got a bit skeptical about what Pinson said, the former Knick said that all New York needs is a backup point guard, which is true.
He said that if Mitchell Robinson can return this season (and the belief is that he will), the Knicks will "have a team." Pinson said it wouldn't be a surprise to see New York in the Eastern Conference Finals, a take that Richardson disagreed with. Let's not forget that Pinson was with the Knicks in the 2021 playoffs, so he knows what Tom Thibodeau's preparation is like.
Pinson's take isn't a hot one. Based on how New York has been playing, it wouldn't be a shock if the Knicks clawed their way to the ECF. They weren't far off from doing so last year, and this year's team is better. The front office isn't done making moves, either.
Maybe the above clip is one we'll revisit when mid-May rolls around. First things first, though, New York needs to focus on taking it one step at a time and making it through the rest of the regular season. Hopefully, Theo's prophecy will come true!