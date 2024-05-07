Former Knicks fan favorite hints he could return to MSG for a playoff game
The New York Knicks are one win closer to returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years. Monday's Game 1 victory once again came down to the wire, which is becoming a Knicks playoff theme. It certainly wasn't easy, but nothing is this time of year.
One of the best parts of the postseason thus far has been seeing New York legends sit together on the Madison Square Garden baseline.
John Starks is a regular fixture at MSG, but he's also been joined by Stephon Marbury, Patrick Ewing, and Carmelo Anthony (to name a few). Two other former players that fans would like to see at a game are Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith. That duo was part of the 2012-13 team that lost to the Pacers in the second round.
On X (Twitter), a user asked Shumpert if he's thought about going to a Knicks game, to which he said:
Imagine how the crowd would react if Shumpert (and Smith) were shown on the jumbotron. There's no doubt they'd get a loud ovation.
Former fan favorite Iman Shumpert says he wants to go to a Knicks game
Shumpert even said he hopes the current Knicks squad goes farther than his team did in 2013, meaning, at the very least, a trip to the ECF.
It's been almost 10 years since the 33-year-old suited up for New York. He and Smith were traded to the Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season, and they went on to help Cleveland win its first championship in 2016. After a few years with the Cavaliers, Shumpert spent time with the Kings (2018-19), Rockets (2018-19), and Nets (2019-21). He hasn't officially announced his retirement.
It'd only be fitting for Shumpert to go back and catch a game where it all began in 2011 when the Knicks drafted him No. 17 overall.
Game 2 will be on Wednesday, with Games 3 (Friday) and 4 (Sunday) in Indiana. If the series returns to MSG for Game 5 (and maybe even Game 7), maybe Shumpert will grace fans with his presence on Legends Row.