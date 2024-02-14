Is Donte DiVincenzo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Magic Feb. 14
Donte DiVincenzo hurt his hamstring on Monday.
Finally, it's almost here! One game stands between the New York Knicks and the All-Star break. Considering several key players are dealing with injuries, it couldn't have come at a better time (unless it could've come earlier).
New York has lost three straight games. We're not even going to go into detail about Monday's loss to Houston, given that Ed Malloy admitted that the foul called on Jalen Brunson at the end of regulation wasn't a foul.
It'd be great for the Knicks to enter the break with a win, but it certainly isn't expected. The Magic were hot to start the season and have beaten New York once already. Since then, Orlando has drifted down the Eastern Conference standings, but the team isn't dealing with any major injuries. The main advantage the Knicks have is that the Magic will be on the second half of a back-to-back.
Tom Thibodeau needs to consider giving his starters some rest, even with the break looming. There's no reason that Jalen Brunson should play 40+ minutes. Look at how that impacted Donte DiVincenzo in Houston.
Donte DiVincenzo's status for tonight's game vs. Magic
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Donte DiVincenzo is out.
Isaiah Hartenstein's status for tonight's game vs. Magic
Isaiah Hartenstein (sore Achilles) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Isaiah Hartenstein is out.
Knicks injury report
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Bojan Bogdanovic are out.
Magic injury report
Markelle Fultz (knee), Gary Harris (calf), and Jalen Suggs (groin) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Alec Burks, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims
Orlando: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
New York's next five opponents
After having a week off for the All-Star break, the Knicks will return to action in Philadelphia on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22 at Philadelphia
Feb. 24 vs. Boston
Feb. 26 vs. Detroit
Feb. 27 vs. New Orleans
Feb. 29 vs. Golden State