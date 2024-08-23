Dejounte Murray proves Knicks' Josh Hart wrong about being traded to Pelicans
It took Josh Hart a few stops to get where he is meant to be with the New York Knicks. The Lakers drafted him in 2017, he was traded to the Pelicans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis deal, was traded to the Trail Blazers in 2022 as part of the CJ McCollum, and was traded to the Knicks in 2023.
Hart is a vocal person. If you asked Jalen Brunson, he'd probably say his friend and teammate is too vocal. Hart has said several times that he didn't want to be traded to New Orleans. When Trey Murphy was a guest on the 'Roommates Show' podcast earlier this year, the Pelicans wing said it was obvious that Hart was disinterested in being in Louisiana.
At Fanatics Fest NYC last weekend, the 'Roommates Show' held a live show with Tom Brady and Lil Wayne. Hart said he doesn't think there's anyone who'd say that they were excited to be traded to the Pelicans. He did say that he was motivated to "roll around in New Orleans, listening to Lil Wayne going to every game." Lil Wayne is a New Orleans native.
Dejounte Murray, who was traded to the Pelicans from the Hawks this summer, offered his opinion on X about Hart's comment.
Dejounte Murray was happy with Pelicans trade, unlike Josh Hart
Hart has never said anything bad about the city of New Orleans; he simply didn't want to be traded there.
In 2021, he became a restricted free agent and signed a three-year, $38 million deal to stay in New Orleans (subscription required), even though he believed he was worth more. Hart has said that it was a stressful time.
Unlike Hart, Murray is happy with his Pelicans trade. Maybe it's because he never fit alongside Trae Young with the Hawks. Murray needed a fresh start and has one in New Orleans. If the Pelicans (i.e., Zion Williamson) can stay healthy, they could be a true threat in the West. Trading for Murray was a good move for New Orleans, especially because the team only gave up Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and two first-round picks.
Murray's profile picture on X is his Pelicans No. 5 jersey. He's expressed his excitement about being in New Orleans several times.
The fit for Hart in New Orleans wasn't right, but so far, it seems as if Murray's found where he's meant to be. Hart knows what that's like.