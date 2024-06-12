CAA's latest signing hints at free agency move Knicks could make this summer
The New York Knicks and CAA practically go hand-in-hand. Leon Rose oversaw the basketball division before he became New York's team president in 2020. Since then, several CAA clients have joined the Knicks in free agency or via trade, with Jalen Brunson being the most prominent.
Entering the offseason, New York will have either the non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($12.9 million) or the taxpayer midlevel exception ($5.2 million). If the Knicks get the former, they'll have several options to explore.
One of those options could be Kelly Oubre Jr., especially since he's CAA's newest client. He signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Sixers in the 2023 offseason and outplayed his contract. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.1% from the field.
It makes sense for the Knicks to be interested in Oubre Jr. When he was a free agent a few years ago, both sides had mutual interest. If New York gets the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, it'd be wise to consider using it on the 28-year-old.
Kelly Oubre Jr. signs with CAA ahead of free agency
Even though Oubre Jr. is now with CAA and has previously garnered New York's interest, Philadelphia loves him. Daryl Morey referred to the guard/forward as "a breath of fresh air" and said, "he's definitely someone that we have interest in."
The Sixers will have more cap space than the Knicks this summer, so they could offer him a better deal than New York. Philadelphia already has the upper hand, considering that's where Oubre Jr. spent the 2023-24 season.
After the Knicks eliminated the Sixers, Oubre Jr. said he wants to be somewhere where they "respect" and "love him." Philadelphia does, but so would New York. Look at how the city has embraced the newest Knicks, like OG Anunoby.
Speaking of Anunoby, having Oubre Jr. as a backup would be nice if New York keeps him in free agency. Anunoby has a concerning injury history, so added insurance wouldn't hurt.
The Sixers draw might be too much for Oubre Jr. to ignore, but if the Knicks are interested, he should at least consider New York. Actually, when you become a CAA client, it's a requirement that you listen to the Knicks' pitch. Oubre Jr. will have no choice.
In all honesty, if the numbers are right, Oubre Jr. (otherwise known as Who-bre by Ben Stiller) could be a Knick.