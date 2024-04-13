Bulls vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, April 14 (Trust the Knicks)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks could get as high as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday, depending upon what happens across the league on Sunday.
Essentially, the Knicks need to win and the Bucks need to lose for the team to get the No. 2 seed, but the Knicks could get the No. 3 seed by simply beating Chicago.
The good news for New York?
The Bulls are locked into the No. 9 seed and sat all of their key players outside of Coby White on Friday, and it’s possible the team does the same thing on Sunday. That’s led to New York being a massive favorite. Can we trust the Knicks to cover the number?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup:
Bulls vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Bulls vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Sunday, April 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, NBC Sports Chicago
- Bulls record: 39-42
- Knicks record: 49-32
Bulls vs. Knicks key players to watch
Chicago Bulls
Adama Sanogo: A two-way player for Chicago, Sanogo had a massive game in the team’s win over the Washington Wizards, scoring 22 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. He could see a bigger role with the Bulls already locked into the No. 9 seed in the East.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Brunson’s five-game streak of 35 points came to an end on Friday when he put up a measly 30 points on Friday night. It’s pretty wild how the All-Star guard has scored the ball lately, averaging 37.8 points and 8.8 assists per game over his last six games.
Bulls vs. Knicks prediction and pick
I don’t feel like laying the points with the Knicks here, especially after they failed to cover against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Instead, I’m turning to the best trend there is when betting on the Knicks:
The UNDER at home.
In the Knicks’ 40 home games this season, they’ve hit the UNDER 26 times, the second-best mark in the NBA.
If Chicago sits more key players on Sunday, the team’s offense should take a hit, especially against a Knicks team that is No. 30 in pace and top 10 in the league in defensive rating.
Take the UNDER in this one.
