Is Bojan Bogdanovic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pistons Nov. 30

In the final game of their homestand, the New York Knicks will take on not only the worst team in the East but the worst team in the league. No one expected the Pistons to sit anywhere near the top of the conference, but no one guessed they'd be this bad.

Detroit (2-16) has lost 15 straight games, a franchise record for the longest losing streak. The Pistons' roster automatically puts them at a disadvantage against opposing teams. Against the Knicks, the Pistons will be at even more of a disadvantage as they'll be playing in the second half of a back-to-back. On Tuesday, the Pistons were blown out by the Lakers, 133-107.

Granted, Detroit has been without Bojan Bogdanovic, but there isn't much he can do upon his return. Although he hasn't played in a game this season, his name has been popping up as a possible trade candidate. He's a solid three-pointer shooter and will help a contending team if the Pistons trade him.

Whether Bogdanovic plays or not, New York can't view Wednesday's game as an easy one, or else it'll be the Knicks who walk off the court at MSG embarrassed.

Bojan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He's missed the start of the season with a right calf strain but is expected to make his debut soon.

UPDATE: Bojan Bogdanovic is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson

Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Knicks injury report

Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) is listed as probable.

Pistons injury report

Joe Harris (shoulder), and Monte Morris (quad) are out. Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is questionable.

New York's next five opponents

New York will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors before playing their In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game in Milwaukee.

Dec. 1 at Toronto

Dec. 5 at Milwaukee

Dec. 7-9: In-Season Tournament semifinals/championship TBD

Dec. 11 vs. Toronto

Dec. 13 at Utah