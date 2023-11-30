Is Bojan Bogdanovic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pistons Nov. 30

In the final game of their homestand, the New York Knicks will take on not only the worst team in the East but the worst team in the league. No one expected the Pistons to sit anywhere near the top of the conference, but no one guessed they'd be this bad.
Detroit (2-16) has lost 15 straight games, a franchise record for the longest losing streak. The Pistons' roster automatically puts them at a disadvantage against opposing teams. Against the Knicks, the Pistons will be at even more of a disadvantage as they'll be playing in the second half of a back-to-back. On Tuesday, the Pistons were blown out by the Lakers, 133-107.
Granted, Detroit has been without Bojan Bogdanovic, but there isn't much he can do upon his return. Although he hasn't played in a game this season, his name has been popping up as a possible trade candidate. He's a solid three-pointer shooter and will help a contending team if the Pistons trade him.
Whether Bogdanovic plays or not, New York can't view Wednesday's game as an easy one, or else it'll be the Knicks who walk off the court at MSG embarrassed.
Bojan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He's missed the start of the season with a right calf strain but is expected to make his debut soon.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson
Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
Knicks injury report
Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) is listed as probable.
Pistons injury report
Joe Harris (shoulder), and Monte Morris (quad) are out. Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is questionable.
UPDATE: Bojan Bogdanovic is out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors before playing their In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game in Milwaukee.
Dec. 1 at Toronto
Dec. 5 at Milwaukee
Dec. 7-9: In-Season Tournament semifinals/championship TBD
Dec. 11 vs. Toronto
Dec. 13 at Utah