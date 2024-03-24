Bleacher Report pushes for Warriors to reunite with Knicks guard in free agency
He's been in a slump since arriving in New York.
The main thing the New York Knicks should be worried about in 2024 free agency is OG Anunoby. He has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25, and he's expected to decline it to become an unrestricted free agent. CAA represents him, so there's reason to believe he'll stay with the Knicks.
Alec Burks is another player who will be a free agent over the summer. New York acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of a contract he ironically signed with the Knicks in 2021 after he helped the team make it to the playoffs. After reuniting with New York in February, Burks said he was "glad to be back."
Unfortunately for Burks, he's been struggling. He averaged 12.6 points per game with the Pistons in the first half of the season, shooting 39.4% from the field and 40.1% from three. With the Knicks, he's averaging 7.3 points per contest on 31.5% from the field and 29.2% from deep. He hasn't given the production New York was looking for off the bench.
Will Knicks' Alec Burks reunite with former team in 2024 free agency?
Based on how Burks has played, he likely won't be in the playoff rotation. Miles McBride has taken a giant leap since Immanuel Quickley was traded on Dec. 30, which led to McBride signing an extension. The 23-year-old is shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.6% from three. Not only is he shooting better than Burks, but he's an elite defender.
The Knicks shouldn't try to keep Burks. They have no reason to do so. One team that could pursue him is the Warriors, who don't have the space to spend big in the offseason. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey listed one 'dream target' for each NBA team in free agency. For Golden State, Bailey listed Burks. He spent the first half of the 2019-20 season with the Warriors.
Burks certainly wouldn't be a bad option off the bench for Golden State. However, there has to be some concern about how he's shot the ball in New York. At least for the Warriors, his poor shooting could mean the front office could snag him for a cheaper price. As for Burks, he shouldn't be against a reunion with Golden State, although the Warriors aren't the team they were when he was there.
Hopefully, Burks can get something going for the Knicks before free agency comes, not only for New York's sake. Burks has been a true professional throughout his two stints in the city and deserves the best.