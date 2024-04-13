Bleacher Report makes major Knicks free agency prediction that fans will love
Hopefully, this will come true!
The New York Knicks aren't thinking about free agency yet. The team clinched its second consecutive playoff berth for the first time in 11 years. All the Knicks are thinking about is finishing the regular season strong and getting ready for the postseason.
Hopefully, New York goes on a deep playoff run. It isn't out of the question, even with Julius Randle sidelined. Once the Knicks' season unfortunately comes to a close, the never-ending offseason rumors will start.
New York will be linked to every available star, and that talk will dominate the summer. However, free agency will be important for the Knicks, as Isaiah Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent, and OG Anunoby is expected to decline his option to be a UFA, too.
Hartenstein has played himself into a starting role. Mitchell Robinson was New York's starter until ankle surgery kept him sidelined from early December to late March. Although Robinson returned, Hartenstein kept his spot in the starting lineup, and it should stay that way.
Bleacher Report predicts Isaiah Hartenstein will re-sign with Knicks
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicted where Hartenstein, Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa (restricted free agent) will sign. Buckley thinks Anunoby will re-sign with New York, which would be huge, but it is what's expected to happen. However, it won't be a lock until it happens.
As for Hartenstein, Buckley said he thinks the center will re-sign with the Knicks, causing Mitchell Robinson's name to be in trade rumors.
"Hartenstein has been ultra-reliable, which is a tough trait to overvalue given all of the injury problems New York has dealt with. That sets up an interesting debate for this front office, which almost assuredly wants to keep Hartenstein but must weigh the logic behind committing major money to him while Mitchell Robinson has two more years and another $27.3 million left on his deal, per Spotrac."- Zach Buckley, via Bleacher Report
Hartenstein told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto he wants to stay in New York, but the Knicks will have competition. He's averaging 7.7 points, a career-high 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Those numbers will get him a nice free agency payday. Hartenstein could up his value even more in the playoffs.
The front office should do everything in their power to keep him. His career blossomed with the Knicks, and he's the kind of player who thrives in a place like New York, which isn't easy.
Regardless of whether Hartenstein stays or goes, he'll deserve every penny he gets!