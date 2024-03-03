Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Cavaliers (Keep betting this Josh Hart prop)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are on a major slide right now, and they desperately need a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night to avoid falling back towards a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs in this one, but there may be a better way to bet on this game for Knicks fans – by focusing the prop market!
With Donovan Mitchell (questionable) on the injury report for the Cavs, I’m focusing on three Knicks players to bet in the prop market for this one.
Let’s break down the picks for Sunday's nationally televised matchup:
Knicks vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Josh Hart OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-pointers made
- Isaiah Hartenstein UNDER 6.5 points
Josh Hart OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
This prop has been absolute money for Josh Hart, who played 47 of 48 minutes for the Knicks in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Since Julius Randle and OG Anunoby went down on Jan. 27, Hart has cleared 13.5 rebounds and assists in 13 of his 14 games. He also cleared it on Jan. 27.
Hart is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over this stretch, and he dominated against Golden State with 18 rebounds and seven assists. Hart has 11 games with double-digit rebounds in this 14-game stretch.
I love taking him to go OVER this prop against a Cleveland team that he tormented on the glass last postseason.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-pointers made
I’m buying low on Donte DiVincenzo after two of his worst shooting games of the season, including a 2-for-12 shooting night against the Warriors.
DiVincenzo has made four or more shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his last 13 games, and he’s shooting 38.8 percent from 3 over that stretch despite attempting 12.7 3-pointers per game.
Donte has taken double-digit attempts from beyond the arc in 10 of those 13 games, a great floor for him to clear this prop. I love the OVER for him in Cleveland.
Isaiah Hartenstein UNDER 6.5 points
Since the All-Star break, Isaiah Hartenstein has scored six or fewer points in every game, and he seems to still be on a minutes limit because of his Achilles injury.
IHart now has a brutal matchup against a Cavs team that allows the sixth-fewer points in the paint per game this season.
Given his lower minutes and lack of shots (0, 1, 5 and 5) in his last four games, I have to take the UNDER for Hartenstein here.
