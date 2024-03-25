Best NBA prop bets today for Pistons vs. Knicks (Jalen Brunson has sneaky assist prop)
Breaking down prop bets for Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Miles McBride in the Knicks-Pistons matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are massive favorites on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, a team that they only beat by one point the last time these teams played at Madison Square Garden.
Because of that, I’m less than willing to lay 16 points with the Knicks at home in this one, so I’d rather turn to the prop market for my favorite bets.
One bet I have is for All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, but there is a Pistons player who torched the Knicks at MSG earlier this season that could be a value tonight.
Let’s break down the props for this matchup:
Pistons vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
- Cade Cunnnigham OVER 19.5 points
- Miles McBride OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
Brunson has cleared this prop in three straight games, putting up seven, nine, and eight assists in those matchups.
He’s only averaging 11.2 potential assists per game this season, but Brunson has seen a lot of double teams as of late, forcing him to give up the ball. After a couple of 40-point games on New York’s road trip, Brunson has put together a couple of down-shooting games, but he’s paid off bettors in the assist market.
The last time these teams played, Brunson had 12 dimes, and he also took 26 shots, so it wasn’t a game where he held back looking to score the ball. Detroit allows 27.0 assists per game (18th in the NBA), so don’t be shocked if Brunson clears this prop – which is currently listed at -105.
Cade Cunnnigham OVER 19.5 points
Cade Cunningham torched the Knicks for 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting in the last meeting at MSG, and he’s cleared 30 points in both meetings with the Knicks this season, scoring 31 earlier this season as well.
New York is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Cunningham takes a lot of shots, taking at least 15 in each of his last nine games. He’s also averaging 18.5 field goal attempts per game this season.
I think off of usage alone, Cunningham is worth a shot in this prop.
Miles McBride OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
The Deuce has been LOOSE!
Miles McBride is coming off a six 3-pointer game, and Tom Thibodeau is suddenly showing a willingness to play him for the entire game – or close to – each game.
McBride has made at least three shots from deep in six of his last 10 games, attempting 5.7 3s per game over that stretch and shooting 45.6 percent.
I love him in this prop against a Detroit team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
