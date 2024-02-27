Best NBA prop bets today for Pelicans vs. Knicks (Sneaky value on Donte DiVincenzo)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks matchup on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks escaped the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, with Josh Hart scoring the go-ahead basket in the final seconds in a two-point win.
New York has a tough back-to-back on Tuesday, as the team is set as a home underdog against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans picked up a win against the Knicks earlier this season, but I think there is some value in the prop market for New York – especially on guards Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.
Let’s dive into the picks for Tuesday night:
Pelicans vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-pointers made
- Jalen Brunson to record a double-double
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-pointers made
I can’t get over this line for DiVincenzo, who is even money to make four or more shots from beyond the arc on Tuesday night.
While that may seem high to the casual viewer, DiVincenzo has made four or more shots from 3 in 10 of his last 11 games!
Not only that, but the Pelicans haven’t exactly limited 3-pointers this season, ranking 24th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game (13.4). Opponents are shooting the second-worst percentage in the league against NOLA, but they’re still making a respectable number of shots per game.
The volume is going to be there for DiVincenzo, who has attempted 12.3 shots per game from beyond the arc in this 11-game stretch. He’s also shooting 41.7 percent from 3 on the season, so we know he’s capable of knocking down the 3-ball at a high clip.
Go OVER on this prop for the Knicks two-guard tonight.
Jalen Brunson to record a double-double
This is a bit of a long shot bet, but it’s one worth placing for Brunson on Tuesday night.
Over his last three games, Brunson has recorded 12, nine, and 12 assists, and he has three double-doubles in his last eight games.
The All-Star point guard is being forced to move the ball, but with additions like Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and improved play from Precious Achiuwa, Brunson has more pieces to rely on in the Knicks offense.
This season, Brunson is averaging 12.0 potential assists per game, but he’s seen that number jump to 13.9 over his last 10 games and 14.8 over his last five games.
He’s going to score 10 points – there’s been just one game this season where he didn’t – so we’re essentially getting +390 odds for Brunson to record 10 dimes, something he’s done in two of his last three games.
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
The thinking on this prop is very similar to the double-double wager, as Brunson’s assist numbers are soaring with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined.
Since those two starters went down, Brunson is averaging 7.7 assists per game across 11 contests, clearing this prop in eight of those games.
New Orleans ranks 18th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and I’d expect the team to try to take the ball out of Brunson’s hands on Tuesday night and make another player on the Knicks beat them.
If we’re taking the double-double, why not double down and go OVER on Brunson’s assists as well?
