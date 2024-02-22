Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Sixers (Jalen Brunson should thrive)
Breaking down the best prop bets for New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and more on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are looking to turn things around – and stay healthier – in their return from the All-Star break on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Bojan Bogdanovic are all expected to be back in action for this game after missing the team’s final matchup before the break.
Jalen Brunson should still be the primary option on offense with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined, but how do we bet the Knicks against a Sixers team that looks much different than the last time these teams faced off now that Joel Embiid is out?
Here are my three favorite prop bets for Thursday’s showdown:
Knicks vs. Sixers best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 points
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 8.5 rebounds
- Josh Hart OVER 12.5 rebounds and assists
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 points
Since Randle and Anunoby went down, Brunson is averaging 32.9 points per game across eight contests.
Over that stretch, he’s taken at least 21 shots in every game, and Brunson has cleared the 30-point threshold in five of those matchups. He fell short against Memphis (was injured when he had 27 points) and in a low-scoring game against Houston.
The Knicks are going to rely heavily on Brunson to carry the scoring load, and he did score 29 points in just 32 minutes in a 36-point win over the Sixers earlier this season.
I love the Knicks point guard to have a big game tonight.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 8.5 rebounds
There is a little risk in every Hartenstein prop, as his Achilles injury appears to be something that could nag him the rest of the season.
However, this number is extremely low for the big man when his biggest competition for rebounds in Philly is going to be the undersized Paul Reed.
Hartenstein had grabbed at least nine rebounds in four of his last five games before re-injuring his Achilles, and I expect him to dominate the glass if he plays his usual role on Thursday. Hartenstein is averaging 17.9 rebound chances per game over his last 10 games.
Josh Hart OVER 12.5 rebounds and assists
There’s no doubt that Josh Hart has been an impact player on the glass for the Knicks, and I’m going to buy low on him here after a down game against the Orlando Magic to close out the first half.
Hart has cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists in eight of nine games since Randle and Anunoby went down. He’s averaging 9.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over that stretch.
This number was around 13.5 and 14.5 before the down game against Orlando for Hart. I expect him to bounce back on Thursday night.
