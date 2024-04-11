Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Celtics (This Jalen Brunson prop is must bet)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks matchup with the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks have a ton to play for on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, as the team controls its own destiny to the No. 3 seed in the East.
While reaching the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks may be tough, the Knicks are 0.5 games up on the Cleveland Cavaliers and 1.5 games up on the Orlando Magic with just three games left in the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics quite literally have nothing to play for. Boston has locked up the No. 1 record in the NBA, and it simply just needs to avoid any key injuries in the last week of the season. As a result, the C’s are listing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as questionable for this game.
They have ruled in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.
That’s still a good sign for the Knicks if KP and Holiday sit, but it makes betting on Boston in the prop market nearly impossible with the status of so many players up in the air.
So, I’m focusing on Knicks only for today’s edition of the best props:
Knicks vs. Celtics best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
- Josh Hart OVER 14.5 assists and rebounds
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 assists
Yes, Jalen Brunson is averaging 38.4 points per game in his last seven matchups, putting up 40 points in back-to-back games, but I’m looking at his passing in this matchup.
Brunson recorded nine dimes in his last game against Boston (the only one without Julius R
andle this season), and the C’s have shown that they’ll look to trap and get the ball out of his hands with Derrick White, Brown and Holiday defending him.
There’s a chance that Boston doesn’t have some of those guys, but I still like Brunson’s assists prop regardless.
The Knicks star has cleared 6.5 dimes in six straight games, and he’s averaging 8.2 assists per game over his last 12, recording at least six dimes in each of those matchups. Brunson has the ball in his hands a ton, as evidenced by his 13.8 potential assists per game in his last 12, so I think this is a very reachable prop even against a tough Boston defense.
Josh Hart OVER 14.5 assists and rebounds
Josh Hart does it all for the Knicks, and he’s averaging 10.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game since Randle went down on Jan. 27.
That’s a 33-game sample size of Hart easily averaging over 14.5 rebounds and assists, and he’s cleared this prop in eight of his last 10 games. He was ejected in one of the games that he failed to do so.
He finished with eight rebounds and six dimes in a loss to Boston back on Feb. 24.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein has been more aggressive as of late, and it’s shown in his PRA numbers.
Here’s a look at this last six games:
- @ Chicago: 11 points, six rebounds, four assists (21 PRA)
- @ Milwaukee: 18 points, 10 rebounds, one assist (29 PRA)
- @ Chicago: 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists (19 PRA)
- vs. SAC: Seven points, seven rebounds, nine assists (23 PRA)
- @ MIA: Four points, one rebound, two assists (7 PRA)
- vs. OKC: 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists (34 PRA)
He’s cleared this prop in four of those six games, but the scoring numbers are what’s impressing me, as he’s averaging just 7.7 points per game on the season.
Hartenstein was on a minutes limit the last time these teams played and still finished with 17 PRA. I think he can have a big game if Porzingis sits tonight.
