Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Bulls (Ride the Jalen Brunson heat wave)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks have a chance to earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they’ll need to close out the 2023-24 regular season strong, starting with Tuesday night’s meeting against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago knocked off the Knicks on Friday night, but Josh Hart was ejected from that game for a Flagrant 2 foul. Could that have been a massive difference?
Given how badly the Knicks were outrebounded, it sure feels like Hart’s absence played a big role. Still, I’m not sure about laying the points with the Knicks here, so why not bet on some props?
Here are my favorite plays for tonight’s matchup:
Knicks vs. Bulls best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 points
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 9.5 rebounds
- OG Anunoby UNDER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 points
Jalen Brunson is going off right now, scoring 35 or more points in three straight games.
Since Julius Randle went down on Jan., 27, Brunson is averaging 30.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 29 games without him.
The All-Star point guard has 30 or more points in five of his last six games, and I expect him to get a ton of shots again tonight. Brunson has averaged over 23 shots per game since Randle went down in January.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 9.5 rebounds
I’m shocked that this prop is down to 9.5 after Nikola Vucevic cleared his 10.5 rebounds prop in Friday’s matchup with a 13-board game.
The Bulls big man has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 12 of his last 19 games (since March 1), averaging 10.3 rebounds per game over that stretch.
Chicago pulled in 57 total rebounds on Friday, and even if it doesn’t approach that number again, Vooch is going to be planted in the paint guarding bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. He should be able to get 10 boards in this one.
OG Anunoby UNDER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
I’m fading OG Anunoby tonight as he still hasn’t found his shot since injuring his elbow in late January.
In five games since then, Anunoby is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3.
He’s failed to clear this number in four of those five games, including both matchups since returning after re-injuring his elbow. His PRA numbers are 20, 23, 10, 13 and nine.
I’m fading the Knicks’ defensive specialist in this one.
