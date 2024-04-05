Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Bulls (Donte DiVincenzo has dream matchup)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls play a massive matchup for New York’s playoff standing on Friday night, as the Knicks are looking to sneak back into a top-four spot in the conference.
There are a bunch of ways to bet on this game, but I’m targeting three plays in the prop market as my best bets.
Let’s dive in.
Knicks vs. Bulls best NBA prop bets
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
- Josh Hart UNDER 0.5 3-pointers made
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 rebounds
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
This is a dream matchup for Donte DiVincenzo since the Chicago Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
DiVincenzo takes a ton of shots from beyond the arc – attempting double-digit shots from deep in six of his last seven games. Over that stretch, the Knicks guard has made five or more shots from deep in five of them.
Since Julius Randle was injured, DiVincenzo has been the No. 2 option for the Knicks on offense, averaging 21.4 points on 12.4 3-point attempts per game (4.8 makes per game).
Given that volume, I have to take Donte to go OVER this number against one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.
Josh Hart UNDER 0.5 3-pointers made
Josh Hart has not attempted a 3-pointer in back-to-back games, and now we know why.
He’s dealing with a sprained wrist that is making it hard for him to shoot from beyond the arc.
So, he’s a must fade tonight.
I took this number earlier in the day before Ian Begley’s report, but I still like the UNDER for Hart against a Chicago team that is vulnerable from beyond the arc. Expect more of Hart attacking the basket in the games to come for the Knicks.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 rebounds
Nikola Vucevic is in a prime spot to rack up the boards on Friday night against the New York Knicks, who have given up some big rebounding games to Victor Wembanyama and Josh Giddey in their last five matchups.
Vooch missed the first meeting with New York this season, but he’s been attacking the glass as of late. He has 11 or more boards in 10 of his last 16 games, averaging 10.6 rebounds per game over that stretch.
He’s also putting up 16.9 rebound chances per game in his last 15 games, so the chances will be there. New York has struggled on the glass when Isaiah Hartenstein sits, especially with Mitchell Robinson on a minutes limit.
