Best NBA prop bets today for Kings-Knicks (Donte Divincenzo stays hot from deep)
Looking at some prop bets to consider for Thursday’s matchup between Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
The Knicks were dealt a crushing blow to their season Thursday when it was announced Julius Randle will be out the rest of the year. New York still has plenty to play for when Sacramento visits Madison Square Garden, though. The Kings also need this game to try to grab one of the final automatic playoff spots in the Western Conference.
Here are some prop bets to consider for the matchup.
- Donte Divincenzo OVER 4.5 three-pointers
- De’Aaron Fox UNDER 29.5 points+rebounds
- Keegan Murray OVER 15.5 points
Donte Divincenzo OVER 4.5 three-pointers
Take the risk on this plus-money payout for the Villanova product to continue his hot streak from beyond the arc. In Tuesday’s loss in Miami, Divincenzo knocked down 6-of-15 three-pointers against a Heat defense that is 10th in the NBA against triples.
Divincenzo has shot over 12 three-pointers per game over the last two months and has gone over this prop in four of the last five games. He gets a fantastic matchup on Thursday against a Sacramento defense that is No. 29 in the NBA against 3-pointers, allowing opponents to hit a 39.2% clip on the year.
De’Aaron Fox UNDER 29.5 points+rebounds
Fox has been an excellent scorer at 26.3 points per game (10th in the NBA) this season but will face an uphill task of lighting up the stat sheet Thursday night against a formidable New York defense.
Just a few weeks ago, the Knicks went on the road to beat the Kings and held Fox to 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Fox has struggled shooting the rock in recent action, too, hitting at less than 47% in seven consecutive games. Fox has been more active on the glass and has hit the over on rebounding prop for Thursday (4.5) in eight of the last 10 games. That could change Thursday against a Knicks’ squad that is fifth in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage and fifth in offensive rebounds allowed per game.
Keegan Murray OVER 15.5 points
The Knicks’ defense will likely be selling out to slow down Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, which could lead to more opportunity for Murray, who was held to just 11 points in the last meeting with New York.
That night, Malik Monk had a nice night off the bench for the Kings (14 points), but Monk is out for Thursday and Murray could be the beneficiary on the offensive end with Sacramento shorthanded. Murray, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, has eclipsed this point total in six of the last seven games and is coming off a 19-point performance in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.
